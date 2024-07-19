Rivers: Labour Party suspends state Chairperson

The Labour Party Chairperson in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, was on Thursday suspended as a member of the party in her ward, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The chairperson’s suspension was contained in a letter to the Chairman of the Labour Party in Asari Toru LGA.

It was signed by the Ward Chairman, Ajalamonia Ibama; Secretary, Lole Amacheer; and Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibamathe.

Others who signed the letter were the Woman Leader, Osaki Dieypiriye, and Publicity Secretary, Osaki Dokubo.

Dokubo was suspended on July 15, 2024 after an emergency meeting of the party’s ward executive committee and ratified by the Asari Toru LGA Executives of the party on July 18, 2024.

The party ward officials suspended the state party chairman alleging financial misconduct, abuse of office and breach of party regulations amidst other allegations.

The ward executives said the decision was made following a thorough investigation into these allegations, adding that they reportedly uncovered substantial evidence.

