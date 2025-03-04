Rivers Kaa-Ataba Bridge ready this year – NDDC Chairman

The Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, has assured that the Commission will complete and inaugurate the 6.2-kilometre Kaa-Ataba Road and bridges linking the Khana Local Government Area to the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ebie gave the assurance during an inspection of a 1.2-kilometer-long bridge on the road.

He was accompanied by the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku; the Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai; the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and the Rivers State Representative, Chief Tony Okocha.

The Board Chairman restated the commitment of the NDDC to complete all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta region as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated, “We are working with a competent contractor who has assured us that the project will be completed before the end of the year. We have just finished discussing this with the on-site engineers, and they are as determined as we are to deliver the project on schedule.”

The Managing Director affirmed that the Commission was determined to make the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region, stating: “The President gave us a matching order during our inauguration to make a positive impact in the Niger Delta. The Board and Management are working tirelessly to meet Mr. President’s expectations.

Ogbuku pledged that the NDDC would adhere strictly to the President’s directive to complete all ongoing regional projects, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities.

He described the multi-billion-naira project as ambitious and impactful, noting that the road and bridges would enhance socio-economic activities in Kaa, Ataba, and surrounding communities.

Briefing the NDDC team, the project Principal Consultant, Engr. Azu Chukwuma, assured his company would do everything necessary to ensure the project’s early completion, declaring, “We are committed to delivering on speed and quality.”

The Paramount Ruler of Ataba Kingdom in Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Egwenre, said he was delighted to see the NDDC back on the project, noting: “We prayed for this important project to be completed. Seeing the NDDC back on site has brought us joy.

“We are very happy because this project is so dear to our hearts. Completing it will be a big boost for economic and social activities and will improve the lives of the Ataba people.

“We, the people of Ataba, are very peaceful and cooperative. We assure the NDDC that we will cooperate with the contractor to ensure the project is completed on schedule.”

