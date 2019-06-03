Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has proclaimed the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their constituencies and the state.

Wike made this known at plenary while performing the constitutional responsibility as assigned by Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Governor Wike urged the legislators to cooperate with the executive arm to ensure the implementation of policies and programmes for the good of Rivers people.

He said: “As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.

“And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and shared prosperity for our people.

“On this positive note, it is my singular honour and privilege to officially proclaim the first session of the 9th Legislative Assembly of Rivers State.”

Similarly, the Clerk of the House, Standford Oba, administered the oath on the 32 elected lawmakers, which amongst others included: Ikunyi-awaji Ibani (Andoni state constituency, Stewart Linda (Okrika) and Oguguo Anselem (Ikwerre).

The Clerk also supervised the election of two principal officers of the house; the Speaker and his deputy and also administered oaths on them.

Christian Ayankwu, Ogba Egbema constituency 1 during the election of the speaker of the house nominated the former Speaker, Ikunyi-awaji Abani of Andoni constituency to continue a second term as speaker and the nomination was unanimously supported by all 32 members.

The nomination of Edison Ehie representing Ahoada East constituency 2 by Major Jack Akukutoru 1 for the position of the Deputy Speaker also recorded a unanimous support by members.

In his acceptance speech, the speaker thanked members for the trust and honour done him and promised to run a participatory legislative house.

He said: “I wish to assure you that the 9th assembly shall adopt participatory and collaboration, my administration shall entrench participatory assembly as no one man is entitled to the monopoly of knowledge.”