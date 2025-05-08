Rivers hospital gets ICU boost from Renaissance, partners

Demonstrating its commitment to strengthening healthcare in its operational areas, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and its joint venture partners including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have donated vital medical equipment and essential drugs to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

The handover ceremony at Renaissance headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday saw RSUTH receive three ventilators, a laser therapy machine, and a significant supply of seed stock drugs aimed at bolstering the hospital’s capacity to provide critical care and ensuring consistent drug availability.

General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance, Igo Weli, said, “The gesture by Renaissance and our partners is to enhance the capacity of the hospital to provide critical care to patients in need; improve the training of upcoming healthcare personnel; and provide support to dedicated healthcare professionals in their mission to save lives and improve patient outcomes.”

Also Read

Stakeholder Relations Lead, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Uzo Ejidoh, who represented the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Oluwaseyi Omotowa, noted that the donations were part of a broader social intervention strategy of the Renaissance-operated joint venture.

“The JV has a deliberate corporate social responsibility strategy to serve the people. This is an unchanging commitment hence our steadfast support and investment in social impact projects for the healthcare sector to continue to transform lives,” Ejidoh said.

On hand to receive the donations was the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Chizindu Alikor, who said the hospital was committed to the delivery of excellent healthcare along with research and training.

He said, “The teaching hospital is on an upward trajectory. The ICU facilities were over stretched, and we are excited that our request to Renaissance and its partners for assistance was granted. We believe in your capacity and people-centric interventions, particularly as it has to do with corporate social responsibility in the health space.”

Post Views: 13