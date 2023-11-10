Rivers Hoppers want to remain invincible — Coach

Following their 77-65 victory over Hoops & Read on Thursday in Akure, Ondo State, Rivers Hoopers head coach, Ogoh Odaudu, said the goal is to finish the Conference 8 without a defeat.

In a thrilling game that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the KingsMen dominated for most of the game.

They only took their foot off the gas in the latter part of the final quarter.

The KingsMen built a double-digit lead 36-26 with 1:38 remaining in the first half and extended it to 20 points (71-51) with two minutes left to play.

They, however, found their lead cut down to 12.

Michael Oriakhi, Abel Offia, Victor Anthony Koko and Michael Daramola all combined for 49 points for Hoopers.

Offia scored nine of his 15 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Odaudu admitted the game was very tough, but remains happy they got the win.

He said: “It was very, very intense.

“We knew Hoops and Read were a formidable team.

“We knew they were going to be one of our major opponents here.

“We had talked about all that we needed to do this morning.

“We went back and forth.

“All in all, it was a very good game.

“The boys played very well, and they stuck to the instructions.”

The ex-international frowned at the way his boys gave up eight points in the last few minutes of the game.

H’e said: “I am just not happy we didn’t finish the game the way we wanted to; they took their foot off the pedal and allowed Hoops & Read to close down the margin.’’

Rivers Hoopers next game is against Lagos Legends on Friday.

A win will seal Hoopers’ spot in the final four.

Odaudu expects another tough match.

He said: “Legends is another strong team.

“We know it is not the same team we played in Asaba.

“It is an entirely different team.

“They have three new additions, and all of them can play, so it makes a difference.

“We are just going to stick to our game plan of what we need to do, which we have already discussed.

“We need that game to solidify our position in the final four.

“The goal is to finish unbeaten, but basketball is not played on paper so anything can happen, but I am hoping we remain victorious.

“The boys are very motivated and I am confident we will win tomorrow’s game.”