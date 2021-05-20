Nigeria’s representatives in the Basketball Africa League, Rivers Hoopers were condemned to 99-70 loss to US Monastir of Tunisia, in the second Group A game played at the Kigali Arena on Thursday.

Former Toronto Raptors guard Ben Uzoh and Chris Daniels both combined for 45 points, in what was an improved performance from the KingsMen.

US Monastir started the game on a bright note, leading the first quarter 24-12.

The KingsMen fought harder in the third quarter outscoring their opponent from Tunisia with 25 points to 21.

Christopher Daniels had the best performances of the tournament scoring a double-double, 25 points 11 rebounds plus shooting 4/7 from the three point line and 5/6 from the FT line, he was closely followed by D’Tigers starman Ben Uzoh who added 20 points.

Victor Anthony added some defensive spark with 4 blocks.

Rivers Hoopers still have a slim chance of qualifying, as they will need an emphatic Victory against GNBC to fall as one of the two best losers to scale through.

They will face GNBC of Madagascar on Sunday, 23rd of May, 1pm Nigerian time.