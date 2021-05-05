Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu has revealed his roster for the Basketball Africa League, which tips off next week at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.

Thirteen players and five members of the backroom staff arrived in Kigali at 12am on Tuesday and were immediately placed on four-day quarantine.

The team is made up of nine local players and four foreign-based players who recently signed to play for Rivers Hoopers at the BAL.

D’Tigers star Ben Uzoh, Robinson Odoch Opong, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels make up the list of the four players signed by Rivers Hoopers.

Hoopers will play against Patriots of Rwanda, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club of Madagascar and US Monastir of Tunisia in Group A.

The inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League will take place from May 16 to 30 at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.

Full List:

Point Guards

Ben Uzoh, Simon Owoicho, Victor James

Shooting Guards

Ronald Alalibo, Emmanuel Balogun, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Robinson Odoch Opong

Small forwards

Taren Sullivan, Precious Osigbodi

Power forwards

Buchi Nwaiwu, Solomon Ajegbeyi

Center

Chris Daniels, Victor Anthony.