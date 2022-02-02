Rivers Hoopers lose to Lagos Legends in Overtime

Rivers Hoopers lost their opening game at the Crown Elite Basketball Championship after a 57-62 defeat to Lagos Legends in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Port Harcourt based side had a slow start and were down by 19 points in the first quarter (8-25), but reduced it to eight at the end of third quarter (36-44)

Rivers Hoopers outscored the Legends 14-6 in the fourth quarter to tie the game 50-50 with 58 secs left to play.

The two teams went to the free throw line to score 1/2 free throws awarded to their respective teams which took the game to overtime.

Lagos Legends did enough to pick the win and hand Rivers Hoopers their first loss on home soil since 2017.

Prior to this competition, Hoopers were on a 25-game winning streak going all the way back to August 21, 2017.

Rivers Hoopers will next play Lagos Raptors on Wednesday at 3pm.