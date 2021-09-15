Rivers Hoopers in hard fought win over Falcons

Rivers Hoopers beat Atlantic Conference rivals Kwara Falcons 57-43 to extend their unbeaten run to 7 games in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Basketball League in Akure.

On a day Rivers Hoopers struggled on shooting and committed too many turnovers, they had to depend on their defense and front court to get the job done.

Solomon Ajegbeyi led the way with 18 points while Victor Anthony Koko added 10 points.

Hoopers scored just 8 points in the second quarter and trailed by 3 (22-25) at half time. It was the first time the KingsMen trailed at half time since the start of the competition.

Hoopers made a 13-0 run in the last 4 minutes of the third quarter to lead by 16 (45-29).

Falcons fought back to cut the lead to 10 (48-38) with 3 mins remaining but Hoopers held on to grab their seventh win in a row.

Rivers Hoopers will play their last game against Ondo Raiders.