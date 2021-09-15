Rivers Hoopers emerge Atlantic Conference Champions

Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club capped the first phase of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League in style with an 86-59 win over Ondo Raiders in the final game of the Atlantic Conference on Wednesday.

Ondo Raiders were no match to Rivers Hoopers who defeated Kwara Falcons earlier in the day.

Owen Oriakhi and Victor Dakoru both dropped 13 points each while Emmanuel Balogun registered 12 points and Victor Anthony Koko scored 10 points.

The win for the KingsMen means they have won the last two games against Ondo Raiders with the most recent win coming in the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League where the KingsMen won 85-28 in Ilorin.

River Hoopers finished the Atlantic Conference phase unbeaten, winning all 8 games.

Head coach of the Port Harcourt based basketball club, Ogoh Odaudu, was elated to have finished the Conference unbeaten.

He said: “As a team we feel really good even though as a team we didn’t have enough time to practice like we wanted to.

“We all know why we came here and it was to qualify to the final 8.

“We head back to the drawing board to work on the areas we did wrong and prepare for the final 8.”

Odaudu described the win against Kwara Falcons early in the day as a “scrappy” one.

Next up for Rivers Hoopers is the final 8 set to take place from September 26 to October 2 in Lagos.