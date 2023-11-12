Rivers Hoopers emerge Atlantic Conference Champions

Four-time Nigeria Premier Basketball League champions, Rivers Hoopers, crushed Police Batons 70-46 to emerge champions of the Atlantic Conference in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday.

Abel Offia shot 10 points, including back to back three-pointers, in the fourth quarter of the highly exciting game.

For a second consecutive game, the KingsMen had a slow start to the game.

Hoopers came from a six-point deficit in the opening quarter to tie the game 26-26 before the break.

Hoopers forward Victor Mohammed explained why they had a slow start to the game, which dunked off at 9am.

Mohammed ‘said: We were tired, fatigued and didn’t eat before coming for this game so we had to pick up in the game.”

On how they finished the Conference 8 without a defeat, Mohammed said: “I am very happy.

“It’s a great achievement for the team because it was a collective effort and we were able to achieve this streak with discipline.

“So it was a good one for us.”

Hoopers outscored Police Batons 18-5 in the third for a 52-31 lead going into the fourth.

The former champions held on to dismantle the helpless Police Batons.

Hoopers finished the Atlantic Conference phase without a defeat, winning all 10 games.

Ahead of the Final Four, the former Kwara Falcons forward said they still have areas to work on to be 100 percent ready.

Mohammed said: “At the moment, we are 80 percent ready.

“We will go back home, train and work on some of our deficiencies and come back 100 percent.

“We know it’s going to be a good competition for us.”

The KingsMen will return to Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday to prepare for the Final Four scheduled for November 19 to 26, 2023 at a yet to be decided venue.