Rivers Hoopers drawn in Group A of NBBF Final 8

Rivers Hoopers will play against Benue Braves, Police Baton and Gombe Bulls in Group A of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Men’s Premier League Final 8.

While Savanna Conference winners Kano Pillars will battle it out with Lagos Islanders, Kwara Falcons and Nigeria Customs in Group B.

The KingsMen will dunk off against Benue Braves on Friday before meeting Police Baton the next day and then round off their Group A games with a crunch tie against Gombe Bulls on Sunday.

Top two teams from each group will head straight to the semis to fight for a spot in the Final.

The champions will pick the sole ticket to the second edition of the Basketball Africa League.

Meanwhile, Rivers Hoopers arrived Abuja on Thursday evening for the NBBF Final 8 scheduled for November 12 to 16.