Rivers Hoopers cruise past Lagos Islanders

Benjamin Ikechukwu once again was the star performer as he led Rivers Hoopers to a fifth straight win over Lagos Islanders in Akure on Monday.

Ikechukwu scored 22 points and hit 6 of Hoopers’ 10 from the three-point line with 2/2 from the free throw line.

Victor Koko Anthony scored 12 points while Solomon Ajegbeyi added 11 points.

Hoopers faced a depleted Lagos Islanders team who had just 8 active players on their roster.

The KingsMen made a 25-0 run from 2 minutes left in the first quarter and led by as much as 24 points at the break (35-11).

Hoopers ensured their Lagos opponents didn’t get a basket in the second quarter.

Rivers Hoopers have so far proved experience gained from this year’s Basketball Africa League in Kigali,Rwanda is no fluke, extending their unbeaten run to 5.

After having sealed a slot in the final 8, coach Ogoh Odaudu-led side have set sights on finishing the Atlantic Conference phase unbeaten.

The KingsMen will next play Invaders of Ekiti on Tuesday.