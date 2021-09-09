Rivers Hoopers blow out new boys Coal City Miners

Rivers Hoopers demolished Coal City Miners 90-39 in their opening game of the Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Akure Township stadium on Thursday.

The KingsMen who were at the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League held in Kigali this year, ensured they began their NPBL outing with a comprehensive win against Coal City.

Top scorers Benjamin Ikechukwu, Buchi Nwaiwu and Emmanuel Balogun combined for 39 points.

Ikechukwu scored 18 points including 4 three pointers, Nwaiwu added 11 points while Balogun contributed 10 points.

The KingsMen led with as much as 19 points (37-18) at half time and extended the momentum in the second half.

With 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Ronald Alalibo shot from behind the arc his third 3-pointer of the game and stretched Hoopers lead to 34 points.

Coal City were limited to just 8 points in the fourth as they could not withstand the fire power of the three-time Nigeria Premier League Champions.

The Port Harcourt based side shot 11 three pointers and made 9 of 11 from the free throw line in the entire game.

Rivers Hoopers will next play against Police Baton tomorrow (Friday), September 10th.