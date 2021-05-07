Rivers Hoopers will begin the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League against Patriots at the Kigali Arena on May 16.

All attention will be on the only game of the day against the host, which will be played behind closed doors inside the BAL bubble.

The KingsMen will play their remaining group games against Union Sportive Monastirienne of Tunisia on May 20 before facing Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club of Madagascar three days later.

During the group phase, each of the 12 participating teams will face the three other teams in its group once.

Each groups’ 1st and 2nd placed team, as well as the two best 3rd place teams by win/loss record and then by points differential, if needed, will advance to the playoffs.

The BAL will take place between May 16 and 30 at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda.