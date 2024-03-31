Rivers Hoopers arrive Lagos for Louis Edem Tournament

Rivers Hoopers have touched down in Lagos for the third edition of the Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship.
The defending champions have been drawn in a formidable group alongside Ebun Comets, Hoops & Read, Kwara Falcons, and the Braves of Ghana.
The KingsMen secured victory in the last edition with a commanding 74-56 win over the Spintex Knights of Ghana. They now have their sights set on securing back-to-back titles.
Moreover, with the imminent participation in Season Four of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Rivers Hoopers would use the Louis Edem tournament as a crucial dress rehearsal for the elite competition.
The third edition of the Louis Edem Basketball Competition will tipoff on Sunday at the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.