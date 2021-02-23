The monarch of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Aaron Ikuru, has been abducted by gunmen.

The monarch was abducted on Sunday at about 8:30pm in his residence in Ikuru town at about the time a Lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ayuwo, was also kidnapped.

It was the same day three journalists with the Rivers State Government-owned television station were also attacked with their valuables and camera taken.

The journalists were with Ayuwo of the Department of Linguistics and Communications Studies in UNIPORT.

They were attacked on along Andoni-Ogoni Road while returning from Andoni Local Government Area after a function by a committee on Local Language Bible Translation, where Ayuwo serves as Secretary.

The gunmen who whisked Ikuru away were yet to contact the family as at press time.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the abduction.

Omoni said the State Police Command has intensified efforts to rescue the victim and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He said: “It’s confirmed and all hands are on deck to ensure his release.”