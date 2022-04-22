Rivers: Group demands justice for alleged murder of colleague’s son

Members of the Physically Challenged Community in Rivers State have called for justice in the alleged murder of their colleague’s son, Victor Eguzouwa.

The deceased elder brother, Emmanuel Eguzouwa, alleged that Victor, 18, was murdered in Rayjok Hotels and Suites.

The murder allegedly took place in the hotel located in Rumuokoro area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on April 17, 2022.

Emmanuel told newsmen that his late brother reportedly went to swim with three of his friends at a swimming pool in the hotel, where he allegedly got drowned.

He further said that the hotel management called the family to inform it of Victor’s death.

He, however, expressed worry that the hotel could not provide the CCTV footage to help ascertain what led to his brother’s death.

The father of the deceased, John Eguzouwa, who has a hearing impairment, described his son’s death as shocking and painful.

John said that he had spent so much to train the deceased, even with his challenge.

He alleged that the hotel deleted the CCTV footage of April 17, 2022 when his son died and wondered why.

He said: “All I am demanding is justice for my son.

“I am also using this opportunity to call on the human rights community to intervene to help the family get justice for Victor.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Persons With Disabilities in Port Harcourt mobilised to stage a peaceful protest at the hotel.

They asked the hotel management to provide answer to the cause of Victor’s death.

The hotel was deserted and no member of staff was available to speak to newsmen.

The state command’s Spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said that the matter had been transferred from Rumuodumaya Divisional Station, where it was reported, to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, had assigned the matter to a senior officer at the SCID for further investigation.

NAN learnt that the deceased was a student at the Academy for Advanced Learning, undergoing the Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination to study Medicine and Surgery.