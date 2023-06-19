Rivers Governor to Wike: Even if you move to APC, which we wish, don’t be far from me

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, not to be far from his even if he dumps his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the All Progressives Congress.

Wike was a two-term Governor on the platform of the PDP, but has been relating with the APC in recent times.

Fubara, who said everybody wished Wike would cross over to the APC, spoke on Sunday at a thanksgiving reception for Wike at his private residence on Ada-George Road in his hometown, Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Governor said: “While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side, with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”