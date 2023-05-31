Rivers Governor swears in Commissioners 48 hours after inauguration

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sworn in four commissioners, charging them to see their appointments as an opportunity for patriotism and offer selfless service to the state.

The commissioners, Prof Zacheous Adango (Justice), Dr Alabo George Kelly (Works), Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education) and Barr Isaac Kamalu (Finance), were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The new governor had forwarded the names of the commissioners, who served under the administration of ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, to the Rivers House of Assembly, on Tuesday.

Also sworn in were the new Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nweke, whose appointment the governor described as strictly on merit, and a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC, Ibierembo Thompson.

Fubara said the task before the new administration is enormous and no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the administration kick starts on a strong foundation.

He assured that the right incentives and modalities would be put in place for the transformation of the state.

He pointed out that the people of Rivers were looking up to the new administration with high expectations “and this requires a high sense of patriotism on the part of the executive to succeed”.

The governor congratulated the appointees and urged them to deploy their wealth of experience in the service as they had served the state in various capacities in the past, noting that the task of development in the state requires the efforts of all stakeholders.

He cautioned against tendencies of undermining his administration, warning that no one should take his simplicity for granted.

Of the 28 governors who took oath of office on Monday, Fubara is the only one known to have appointed commissioners.

A few others have appointed some aides.