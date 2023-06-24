Rivers Governor appoints Odili’s daughter as Commissioner

Rivers Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has sworn Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, daughter of former governor, Peter Odili as Commissioner for Health.

Adaeze a Family physician, Public health specialist and Universal Health care advocate, was recently promoted as a Senior Medical Officer at the Department of Hospital Services in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health.

A Bachelor of Medicine, Surgery, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and an alumnus of International Health Management at the Imperial College Business School of the Imperial College London, Adaeze majored in Global Health Systems, Healthcare Strategy, Healthcare Financing, Organizational Management, Health Informatics and Innovation.

Dr Adaeze Oreh also holds a master’s degree in Public health from the London School of public healthcare experience.

Working alongside policymakers, Dr. Oreh advocates for blood policies that reduce maternal and child mortality rates, reduce the transmission of infectious diseases through unsafe blood transfusions and improve the distribution of safely-screened blood to remote and conflict-affected communities.

Dr. Adaeze also sits on the Governing Council of Pamo University of Medical Sciences – Nigeria’s first private University of Medical Sciences.

Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

She is a Consultant of Family Physician and was the Country Head of Planning, Research and Statistics for Nigeria’s National Blood Transfusion Service.