Rivers government vows it won’t tolerate sabotage on Andoni road project

828 828

The Rivers Government has vowed it will not tolerate any act of sabotage against the smooth execution of the re-awarded Andoni road construction project in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara made this known during a meeting with stakeholders from Andoni and leaders in Port Harcourt.

Fubara while addressing the Andoni leaders, led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor decried lack of commitment on the part of the previous contractors (Raffoul Nigeria Ltd) handling the projects after the agreable contractual terms had been paid by 90 per cent.

”About two years ago, the immediate past Governor of Rivers, Chief Nyesom Wike, held a meeting with Andoni leaders and the contractors to work out modalities of smooth implementation of the project.

“There was a contractual review and the money was paid by the government. But, it is so unfortunate that there wasn’t any progress on the project by the contractors. It pains us as a government that a project paid for up to 90 per cent is re-awarded”, he said.

He alleged that the non commitment of the Raffoul Nigeria Limited led to the revocation and re-award of the project to a new contractor, Monier Construction Company,( MCC).

ALSO READ:

The governor said that 30 percent of the new contract sum had been paid to the new contractors, MCC, to deliver the project within twelve months.

Fubara urged the people of Andoni to give the necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next twelve months, noting that the project will expand economic development of the area.

In his response, the Traditional ruler of Andoni, Aroan Ikuru, who is also the Chairman Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers on behalf of the Andoni stakeholders, thanked the governor for his commitment towards the execution of the Andoni Road project.

Ikuru assured the state government of the support of traditional leaders to the contractors to deliver the project on specified time.