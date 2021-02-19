Friday Eboka has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The spokesman said Eboka would be the command’s 42nd Commissioner of Police.

The new CP replaces newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police Joseph Mukan, who has been redeployed to Zone 8 Headquarters.

Prior to his appointment, Eboka was the Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command in Lagos.

Eboka, who hails from Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The statement described Eboka as a “versatile police officer with impeccable track record in crime fighting.”