Rivers ex-HoS disappeared after allegations against Fubara — Wife

The immediate past Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has disappeared after levelling several allegations against suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, says his wife, Florence Nwaeke.

The wife of the former Head of Service raised the alarm on Friday when she spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Florence told newsmen: “When he got to Abuja, he called that he had landed.

“I said: ‘Thank God.’

“The next thing I saw this night: people were calling me and said he got an interview.

“I said” ‘What interview? Interview for what?’

“Not until I saw things flying on the internet that he granted an interview.

“What happened?

“I said: ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband.’

“So I sent him a message.

“I said: ‘Are you under duress?’

“I sent him a message.

“I said: ‘Have they kidnapped you? Talk to me now. Why are you not talking to me?’

“This is the message I sent to him when I saw his interview online.

“Oh, Jesus, help me.

“Nigerians, help me.

“My husband is in trouble.

“My husband is in trouble.

“My husband is in trouble.

“My husband is in trouble.

“Look at the message I sent to him.

“See the message I sent to him.

“I said: ‘Daddy, why? Were you in hostage?’

“I said: ‘Why didn’t you talk to me?’

“These are the messages I sent to him, but he didn’t reply to me.

“His numbers are not going through.

“Nigerians, help me!

“Nigerians, help me!”

