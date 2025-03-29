Rivers ex-HoS accuses Fubara of backing militants, other ‘infractions’

The immediate past Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has accused suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of backing militants who are bombing oil facilities in the state.

The former Head of Service levelled the allegations in an address he made to the people of the place from a location said to be Abuja.

His wife, Florence, confirmed his location to be the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, when she raised the alarm on Friday that he had disappeared.

Nwaeke, who said he was not sacked, alleged that apart from backing militants, Fubara instigated the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly and has been backing the emergence of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the next president of Nigeria.

He said: “First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the Assembly to avert his impeachment.

“That evening, Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, one Chijioke.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside.

“I want to tell the people of Rivers State today that the House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road was deliberately brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“I challenge him to an open confrontation, and I will provide more details.

“A day after that incident, I almost resigned, but I was very scared because I knew the power of a sitting governor.

“He knew that I was aware of the whole plan and that I was uncomfortable with the unconscionable act and his deliberate posture of innocence.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members.

“If not for the press conference held there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders, and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I realised that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because, weeks later, he personally told me that if he had known earlier, he would have pulled down their hall before targeting the residential quarters of the Assembly.

“He didn’t realise they had such a beautiful hall where they are now holding their sittings.

“I was shocked and asked myself: how could a man who wants to lead his people be destroying state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight?”

