Rivers emergency rule: Remain calm, uphold democracy, Ndume urges Nigerians

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has called on Nigerians to remain calm and uphold democracy amid the Rivers State political crisis.

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Ndume wrote, “Nigerians must remain calm and uphold democracy amid the Rivers State crisis. Let’s trust our institutions and work for peace, unity, and stability.

“In times of political tension, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

His reaction is coming hours after the Senate voted in support of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.

