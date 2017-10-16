Rivers cruises to 2017 Cowbellpedia finals

The 2017 Cowbellpedia Secondary School Mathematics TV Quiz Show sponsored by Cowbell, the flagship brand from Promasidor Nigeria Limited, approached a crucial bend last weekend when two students from Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State cruised into the final stage.

In the Junior category, Osasere Egharevba and Jessey Uche-Nwichi pushed off the stiff challenge from Chukelu Egboga of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja; Ibrahim Jajere of Nigerian Tulip International College, Damaturu, Yobe State; Anita Alabi of Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, Edo State; and Tamunokuro Braide of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the Senior category, Michael Paul of Excelgrace Academy, Gboko, Benue State, and Oluwanifise Onafowokan of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State, scaled through to the finals.

Paul had a perfect score in the qualifying examination, while Onafowokan scored 95 per cent.

The duo got the better of Rukevwe Ugoji of St. Augustine College, New Karu, Nasarawa State; Plangdi Neple of Baptist High School, Jos, Plateau State; Blessing Olaleye of Reality High School, Ilesha, Osun State and Oluwatade Akinjide of the Learningfield School, Satellite Town, Lagos State.

Onafowokan, who answered 13 questions in the Cowbellpedia 60 Seconds of Fame segment, has vowed to emulate her school mate, Ayooluwa Oguntade, who won the Senior Category last year.

The star prize in the Senior and Junior categories is N1 million each and an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country.

The first and second runners-up for each category will go home with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.