Rivers crisis: Why I’m fighting Gov. Fubara — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed the reason he is at loggerheads with the Rivers State Governor and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The former Rivers State helmsman spoke when he received South South leaders in his office on Tuesday.

Wike said there were indications he was losing his political base in Rivers State, adding that once this happens, he would become politically irrelevant.

He said: “All of us want to be politically relevant.

“All of us want to maintain our political structure.

“Is it not your political structure?

“Will you allow anybody to just cut you out immediately?

“Everybody has a base.

“If you take my base, am I not politically irrelevant?”

Wike, however, said that the face-off between him and Fubara will be sorted out by their party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “In politics, there is a lot of internal wrangling.

“But to come out and say: ‘Oh they want to do this against me, it will not work.’

“I had every power then to say where this thing is going.

“So, when things are wrong, you ask questions.

“It is a party affair.

“The party knows how they resolve their own mechanism.

“It is not an ethnic affair.

“Our party is coming to it.

“That is what I will say.

“Every politician has his own interest.”