Rivers crisis: We’ll know who is in charge when time comes, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, visited the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, raising speculation of another round of political realignment.

Wike arrived in Port Harcourt and was hosted by Giadom in Bera, his country home in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The immediate past Rivers State governor expressed happiness to have mended fences with his estranged friend, Giadom, who was Commissioner for Works under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike, in a video, boasted that the person in charge would soon be known.

The former governor has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The situation led to a situation where lawmakers loyal to the minister served the governor an impeachment notice.

With the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, however, the lawmakers who defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party have withdrawn the impeachment notice.

But during the visit, Wike said, “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like, abuse me as you want. If you like, employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me.

“Politics will come. We didn’t contest elections based on social media. We spoke to the people; they listened and believed in us”.

Speaking on his visit to Giadom, Wike said he was not in Bera (Giadom’s hometown) for politics, saying his visit should not be misinterpreted.

He stated, “I came here to visit my friend, Giadom. Let nobody misinterpret why I came here. That is why I came with PDP and APC leaders. It is a private visit to my friend”.

The FCT Minister however explained that Giadom had gathered his people to show he was still politically relevant, stressing that politics was about impacting positively on the people.

“I have never been in doubt about your capacity (referring to Giadom) to relate with your people. Politics is about impact. If you want to be a successful politician, you must impact your people so that when you call them, they will answer you,” Wike said.

Wike further said he is loved and valued by many across the country because he served the people, which is why many times people want to take pictures with him.

On his realignment with Giadom, he said: “Party will come and go and friendship will remain. We have made our mistakes, we are all humans but friendship remains.

“When I was appointed a minister, Victor Giadom led a team to congratulate me. It does not matter where you belong. What is important is the interest of Rivers. If you want to be a successful politician, greedy ones will not like you.

“Nobody has done well in politics without enemies. Those who hate you are in the minority. Those who love you are in the majority”.

Wike stated that it was during his tenure as Rivers Governor that people heard much about the state, even as he vowed to continue supporting the Tinubu-led government.

He added, “When I was governor, Nigeria heard about Rivers State. That is what I have always preached. So, nobody should be afraid. I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.

“This visit I came today will cause a lot of trouble. Some people will start visiting now. Follow who knows the road. Continue to support Victor and all your leaders who mean well for all of you.

“For the first time in history, Ogoni man is the chairman of works. I am happy that Ledum Mitee is a member of the NNPCL. Let nobody do community problems. When you do that, development will not come”.

Speaking earlier, Giadom described Wike’s visit as the homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader and assured him that they would support a team he would lead in Rivers.

Giadom said, “Today is a homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader. I stand here on this ground to let you know that we have lived well, paid our dues and contributed to the development of this place.

“Be assured that we will support the team you will lead in Rivers to provide support for our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the main reason we are all here today. This place, nobody can challenge any visitor on this soil. We are in firm control of this place.”

Some of the prominent politicians present were, Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyeso, Senator Philip Adudua, Chief Dan Orbih, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Amb Desmond Akawor, Senator Sandy Onoh, Ambassador Maurine Tamuno, Felix Obuah, RT Hon Dumnamene Dekor, Hon Felix Nweke, Hon Emma Deeyah and Hon Igo Aguma.

