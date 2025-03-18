Rivers crisis: Think about suffering people, Obi tells warring leaders

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has weighed into the raging power tussle in Rivers, urging the warring leaders to think about the poor in the state.

In a tweet on Tuesday on the crisis in the state, Obi noted that the situation in Rivers is an example of how not to use democracy to serve the people.

“It is unfortunate that 60 years after independence and nearly 30 years of our celebrated unbroken civil rule, our democracy is still marred by undemocratic practices and values.

“A significant percentage of our elections are deeply flawed—manipulated to serve the interests of a select few rather than reflecting the true will of the people.

“Governance at most levels does not reflect the genuine values and aspirations of the people because the welfare of citizens is often neglected in practice.

“Looking at the ongoing crisis in Rivers, we see yet another glaring example of how our democracy and governance are not serving its purpose, the welfare of the people.”

According to Obi, the disagreement is not about improving the measurable indices of development: education, healthcare, or lifting people out of poverty but rather, for reasons that do not benefit the people of Rivers and Nigeria in general.

Also Read:

“I fully understand the impact of what is happening in Rivers . The real losers are the people—their welfare and the future of the society their children will live in.

“My respectful appeal to all those involved is to reconsider their positions and reflect on the grace God has bestowed upon them as leaders.

“They must think about the suffering people of River and work toward a better future for their children.

“My commitment remains to continuously remember them in earnest prayers and to advocate for their well-being.

” I also appeal to well-meaning Nigerians and the Federal Government, in the spirit of true democracy and good governance, to use their offices to restore normalcy and bring an end to this crisis. A new Nigeria is possible! ” Obi said.

Post Views: 2