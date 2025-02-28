Rivers Crisis: Supreme Court judgment a declaration of war – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has criticised the Supreme Court’s judgment reinstating the 27 defected lawmakers in Rivers State, describing it as a declaration of war on the state.

Eze, in a statement on Friday, faulted the ruling, calling it a black Friday for Nigeria’s democracy and an assault on the people of Rivers State.

He, however, commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his resilience in the face of what he called “an onslaught by anti-democratic forces.”

Eze expressed dismay that the Supreme Court upheld the reinstatement of the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly despite their defection to the APC, an action he argued should have led to their automatic removal.

“For the Supreme Court to ignore these facts and ask Amaewhule and his group to continue sitting is not only unfortunate, wicked, evil, and undemocratic, but also a **direct declaration of war on the people of Rivers State and Nigeria’s democracy,” Eze said.

He urged Nigerians to see the ruling not just as an attack on Governor Fubara, but as a broader threat to the nation’s democracy, calling on the public to rise in defense of democratic principles.

More so, Eze faulted the Supreme Court’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to withhold Rivers State’s federal allocations, alleging that it was part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to undermine the state.

“This is nothing but an attempt to cripple Rivers State—the state that lays the golden egg for Nigeria’s development.

“The goal is to render it powerless and ensure its resources are controlled by external forces,” he alleged.

Eze predicted that the coming days would be crucial as political events unfold in the state.

“Regardless of what happens next, Governor Fubara has fought a good fight by exposing how one man seeks to stifle the development of Rivers State and control its resources for personal gain,” he stated.

Post Views: 1