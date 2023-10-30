Rivers crisis: House Leader sacked, teargas fired at Assembly 

The Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has been removed.

This followed the crisis rocking the Assembly over the move to impeach the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Amid several developments on Sunday night and Monday morning, including the setting on fire of the Assembly complex, Fubara stormed the House.

As the several developments were unfolding, security operatives released canisters of teargas, causing the members to flee in different directions.

The sacking of Ehie followed the alleged role he was accused of playing in the plot to remove the Governor.