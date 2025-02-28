Rivers crisis: Fubara acknowledges, speaks on Supreme Court verdict

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling affirming Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 26 others as valid members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The development, which signaled a significant shift in the state’s ongoing political crisis, was acknowledged in a statement released by Joe Johnson, the state’s Commissioner for Information.

Reacting in the statement, Fubara said he has taken note of the Supreme Court judgment regarding state funds and the administration of local governments in Rivers.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment.

“We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people,” the statement read.

While the governor admitted that the Supreme Court’s decision effectively reinstates the 27 lawmakers, he maintained that the core issue of their defection—which led to their disputed status—was not addressed by the apex court as it is still pending before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

“Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter comes before them,” the statement noted.

Governor Fubara assured the people of Rivers State that his administration remains committed to protecting the best interest of the state and upholding the rule of law in all matters.

He also urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the government seeks clarity on the judgment and its broader implications.

