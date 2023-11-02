Rivers crisis: Bala Mohammed has not done anything wrong, says PDP Governors’ Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF has declared that its Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, did not do anything wrong by thanking President Bola Tinubu on his efforts to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State between the former Governor of the State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminilayi Fubara.

The PDP-GF, comprising Governors elected on the platform of PDP, said this in a statement Thursday by its Director-General, Hon CID Maduabum in Abuja.

The PDP Governors maintained that Senator Bala Mohammed is not trying and will not do anything to hand over the PDP, a leading and formidable opposition party, to the President, who was elected on the platform of another party.

They insisted that the situation in Rivers State on 30th October, 2023 was not just a PDP affair.

For the avoidance of doubts and to clarify the sequence of events, the PDP-GF revealed that it was in fact the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq of Kwara State, an APC Governor, that took leadership in intimating Mr. President of the situation in Rivers State.

They added that all the Governors of 36 states supported the move, stressing that Senator Bala Mohammed lent his weight and support to the move.

The statement by the Director-General of the forum, Hon. Maduabum read, “The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, under the leadership of its Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, is moved to respond to the vicious, speculative media reports alleging that our Chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, was leading the opposition into oblivion by his recent courtesies to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his interventions in the recent Rivers State crisis and non-interference in the proceedings of the tribunals and the judiciary as a whole in its rulings.

“All the Governors of 36 states supported the move.

“In particular, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, lent his weight and support to the move.

“It should be noted that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is a member of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Vice-Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. The President, Bola Tinubu, agreed to intervene as requested.

“It is most disingenuous for certain persons to lampoon the courtesies extended to Mr. President for his intervention.

“It should be noted that the events that played out in Rivers State had national security implications; it had the potential to lead to a breakdown of law and order. “Indeed, the Rivers State Police Command acknowledged as much in its statement issued on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

“Mr. President, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and effectively the Chief Security Officer of the nation, had to intervene to nip the crises in the bud.

“Indeed, Nigeria’s history is replete with instances where a development in one state could snowball and affect the whole country.

“Rivers State is one of the major oil producing states in Nigeria. A breach of peace in Rivers State, considering its strategic value and importance, no doubt, could affect other states of the federation.

“Indeed, it is a sign of good leadership and a high sense of duty that Gov. Bala Mohammed summoned and held an emergency meeting of the Forum immediately the Rivers State matter came up. We think that he deserves credit for this.

” In a communiqué issued by the PDP-GF at the end of its meeting on 31st October, 2023, the PDP Governors said, “The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution.

“The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.”

“There is no way Governor Bala Mohammed, being a lover of peace in all parts of the country could fold his hands and fail to act or appreciate the good efforts of the President in finding solution to the crisis.

“This further explains the shuttle diplomacy employed by the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Bala Mohammed in visiting and counselling the dramatis personae in the crises.

“Those castigating the Chairman and other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum seem to have forgotten that the unity, peace and tranquillity of the country transcend politics and political leanings.

“The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum has not in any way done anything wrong by thanking the efforts of the President to resolve the crisis in Rivers State.

“Senator Bala Mohammed is not trying and will not do anything to hand over the PDP, a leading and formidable opposition party to the President, who was elected on the platform of another party.

“The situation in Rivers State on 30th October, 2023 was not just a PDP affair. No”, the Governors said.