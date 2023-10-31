Rivers Crisis: APC Assembly Forum calls for Tinubu’s intervention

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) States Assembly Forum (ASAF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis rocking the executive and the legislature in Rivers State.



The Forum made the call in a statement by its Director-General, Fubara Dagogo Tuesday in Abuja.

Dagogo said that the development was centred around malicious and offensive onslaught against the government and the good people of Rivers by conservative elements within and outside the State.



He said the unfortunate turn of events in an otherwise united political family was regrettable and a huge distraction.



This, he said, was especially for the State government at a time it should be focused on delivering good governance to the State and contributing to the urgent task of national development.

The Forum said: “Let it be known in clear unequivocal terms that ASAF and its affiliates across the country will mobilise all progressive forces.



“To defeat in all its forms, this brewing and open interference in the constitutional workings of the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers.



“We call on President Tinubu, political leaders, stakeholders and other well meaning Nigerians to urgently intervene in this matter.



“By ensuring that constitutional order is restored devoid of any outside interference in the day to day running of the government of the state”.



Dagogo said that if the perpetrators of the crisis failed to stop, the forum would have no choice than to activate its nationwide network for daily protests.



This, he warned, would be observed across major cities in the country and in Rivers, stressing that it was time to decisively and conclusively deal with the matter.