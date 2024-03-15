Rivers Commissioner Of Works Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet

In a recent development, the Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, Dr. George-Kelly D. Alabo, on Thursday resigned from his position.

The Commissioner announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday.

Alabo cited his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency as his reason for resigning.

Recall that President Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment of Alabo.

Ngelale in the statement said: “The President expects that the new Director-General will discharge his duties with integrity, diligence and dedication for the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.”

The former commissioner appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of Rivers State in his administration.