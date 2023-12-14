Rivers Attorney General resigns

The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacheaus Adangor, has resigned.
His resignation was communicated in a letter dated November 14, 2023, addressed to Governor Sim Fubara.
He noted that his exit from office was based on personal principles and not connected to the political crisis currently rocking the state.
“I hereby give Your Excellency notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.
“For the avoidance of doubt, from the said office is based on personal principles,” the letter read in part.