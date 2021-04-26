Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has strongly condemned “the barbaric and dastardly” attack on security personnel along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Wike made this known on Sunday in a statement by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “There is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the state.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.:

The governor, who charged security agencies to be vigilant, said the government and people of Rivers “are in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence”.

The governor also demanded that perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice.