Rivers Assembly issues warrant of arrest on RISIEC chairman

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd) following his refusal to appear before the lawmakers.

The arrest warrant was issued on Monday by the lawmakers during a plenary after the 72-hour ultimatum they gave to Enebeli expired.

The lawmakers on Friday last week renewed the ultimatum from 48 hours to 72 to enable the RISIEC boss appear on the floor of the House to answer questions on the circumstances that surrounded the nullified October 2024 local government elections.

Enebeli was expected to appear alongside other RISIEC commissioners, but failed to do so.

The RISIEC boss and his commissioners, however, filed a suit at the State High Court challenging the resolutions of the lawmakers.

