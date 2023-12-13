Rivers assembly declares seats of 27 defected lawmakers vacant

The Rivers State House of Assembly has declared the seats of the 27 members who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, vacant.

The 27 lawmakers defected from the party on Monday amid moves to impeach the state governor, Sim Fubara.

The affected lawmakers, who loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting where their seats were declared vacant.

The four-member Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, loyal to the state governor, on Wednesday, said the decision to declare the seats vacant was in line with Section 109 (1) (g) and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The Speaker, who read the names of the lawmakers affected, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections within the time frame provided by law, to fill the positions.

“Distinguished colleagues, the House will duly inform the Independent National Electoral Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly and indeed, to conduct a fresh election to fill the above vacancies,” he declared.

