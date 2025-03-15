Rivers Assembly adjourns sittings indefinitely

In another twist of events, the Rivers State House of Assembly has adjourned its sittings indefinitely, jeopardizing preparations for the planned budget presentation by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The decision was made during a plenary session in Port Harcourt on Friday, presided over by Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule.

This development follows a letter from Governor Fubara to the Speaker on Thursday, informing the Assembly of his intention to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill for consideration and approval.

The budget presentation was scheduled for March 29, after a failed attempt on Wednesday when the Governor was locked out of the Assembly Complex.

Notably, the House had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the Governor to present the 2025 budget, as mandated by a recent Supreme Court judgment.

