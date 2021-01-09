The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the construction of a new House of Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt at the cost of N10.1 billion.

The new legislative quarters, to provide global standard accommodation for the legislators, is expected to be completed within 16 months.

The approval for the construction was given on Friday during the Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Tasie, who briefed journalists on the approval, said the new Assembly Quarters would be built within the old site.

Tasie said the project would comprise “32 four bedroom duplexes as against the block of flats now considered to be obsolete”.

The Commissioner added that a two-room Boys Quarters would be attached to each of the duplexes.

The new legislative quarters will include a multipurpose hall, green area, security accommodation, guard office, gate houses and network of roads and underground drainage.

He said: “It has been awarded to an indigenous company to undertake the project for a period of 16 months and the contract sum approved is N10.1 billion.”

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval for the construction was to ensure that the legislative arm has decent accommodation.

Nsirim also said that the project would boost the synergy that existed between the two arms of government.

He said: “In this State, the relationship between the executive, legislature and the judiciary is one that is being celebrated across the country because of the leadership that the Governor has given in the State.

“So, we are looking forward to a global standard accommodation for our legislators, which will help them in the legislative business in the years ahead.”