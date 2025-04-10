Rivers appoints new members of Civil Service, LG commissions

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of members of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission.

Prof. Ibibia Worika, Secretary to the State Government, announced the appointments in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

In the statement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Worika said the appointments took effect from April 7, 2025.

Dr. Livinus Bariki was named as the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, while Lot Peter Egopija, Maeve Ere Bestman, Joy Obiaju, and Charity Lloyd Harry are appointed as members.

On the Local Government Service Commission appointments, Israel Amadi is the Chairman, while Linus Nwandem, Christabel George Didia, and Dr. Tonye Willie Pepple are members.

Other members are Richard Ewoh, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (retd.), and Dr. Sammy Apiafi.

