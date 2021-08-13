Rivers Angels unveil Okwuchukwu, Omboudou

Rivers Angels have unveiled new players that will represent the football club in the 2021/2022 football season.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, August 13, at the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Port Harcourt.

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Royal Queens) and Cameroonian International, Brigitte Omboudou (Amazone FAP FC) were the two players unveiled to beef up the team ahead of preparations for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt and the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership next season.

Omboudou, 26, is a Silver medalist at the All African games in Brazzaville, Congo and a former Delta Queens defensive midfielder having spent one season with the Okowa girls (2017-2018) before heading back to Cameroon.

Okwuchukwu, 16, is Royal Queens’ top striker and had an amazing season with the side before joining Delta Queens on a short-term loan for the NWFL Super 6 in Ijebu-Ode where she scored four goals in five matches.

Speaking of her expectations with her new family, the 16-year-old said she wants to win titles with Rivers Angels.

Asked if she was going to find it difficult breaking into the team’s starting XI, Okwuchukwu said she has all it takes to break into the squad.

“I have the mindset to get whatever I want so I’m not worried in any way,” she said. No doubt the team has a good squad but I am ready to take up the challenge.

“Expect the best from me because I’m here to make a name for myself and the team. I want to give out my best and score more goals.

“I feel very excited joining this team and I want my presence to bring forth more wins for the team,” added Okwuchukwu.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Rivers Angels, Matilda Otuene, says the team will sign more players as they continue preparations for this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League.

Otuene disclosed this immediately after the unveiling of the two players recently signed.

According to her, they want a solid squad heading to Egypt. “We are definitely going to bring in a few more players in the coming days,” she said.

“We want a situation where our bench will be as good as the starting lineup. The current Covid situation in the world could affect your plans if you record positive cases just like we saw in Abidjan and that alone affected some programmes.

“So, we have like six more signings to make and they will be unveiled by next week or thereabout,” added Otuene.

Rivers Angels will compete at the maiden edition of CAF Women Champions League later this year in Egypt after booking qualification at the just concluded WAFU B Championship held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire .