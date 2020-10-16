Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt have completed the signings of three Ghanaian players ahead of the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership season.

Patricia Mantey (Ghana Immigration Services), Mary Essiful (Soccer Intellectuals FC) and Gifty Acheampong (Thunder Queens FC) agreed one-year deals with the NWFL defending Champions.

The trio are expected in Port Harcourt next week.

Acheampong expressed her delight with joining the defending champions.

The 20-year old told Rivers Angels Media that signing for the Port Harcourt outfit would give her more international exposure.

She said: “I’ve been hearing so much about this team and have seen how consistent they’ve been every season.

“Their winning mentality is one of the reasons I decided to join them because I equally love winning.

“I’ve equally seen most of their players get bigger deals in the European scene, which is the prayer of most players plying in the domestic league, and I’m certain my stay here will give me more opportunities.

“I also intend to win a title or even more while I’m here with them.”

Acheampong featured at the 2016 U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Jordan, where she scored two goals and had one assist in four matches.

The other two players: Mantey, 28, and Essiful, 27, are senior national team players with the Black Queens of Ghana and were in the team that hosted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018.