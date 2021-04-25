Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt have retained the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership title after defeating Sunshine Queens 4-0 in their final game at the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six on Sunday.

The final game of the NWFL Premiership Super Six was attended by dignitaries such as Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Sunday Dare, and Nigeria Football Federation President; Amaju Melvin.

First-half goals from Oghenebrume Ikehua and Vivian Ikechukwu put the Port Harcourt-based side in the driver’s seat at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Two more goals in the second half by Alice Ogebe and Maryann Ezeanagu ensured that Rivers Angels retained the league title, which they won in 2019 in Lagos after the 2020 league was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivers Angels with 11 points will represent Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Delta Queens finished in the second position after Chiamaka Okwuchukwu’s 87th minute goal canceled Lawal Taiwo’s goal to force FC Robo Queens to a 1-1 draw.

Lagos-based FC Robo Queens finished third with Sunshine Queens, Bayelsa Queens, and Edo Queens ending the Super Six in the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.