Rivers Angels ready for Royal Queens return fixture

The second round of the Nigeria Women Premiership Football League resumes this Wednesday.

And Rivers Angels will be playing hosts to Royal Queens of Warri at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex.

The Jewel of Rivers were held to a goalless draw by Royal Queens in the last game of the first round at the Sapele Township Stadium.

Wednesday’s reverse fixture is one which the former champions are looking to pick all points judging from the fact that the last time “Olori Babes” visited Port Harcourt, they pulled an upset by defeating their hosts 3-1.

Rivers Angels are third on the log in their group but it is not a guarantee yet and they need to ensure they do not drop more points in this second round.

Captain of the team, Catherine Kenneth, in a chat with the team’s media said the team had intensified their preparations, worked on lapses from their previous games and ready to get the job done on Wednesday.

Kenneth said: “Considering that the last time they came here we lost 3-1 and also went to their home to play goalless, we have already spoken to ourselves and everyone is focused on the task at hand.

“We really want to pick the maximum points tomorrow in order to redeem ourselves and to put a smile on the faces of our supporters.

“We don’t want Rivers people to think that we are not living up to their expectations, all hands are on deck right now and we promise to give everyone reasons to start believing in this team once again.

“The team will fight from the opening minute to the last in order to get the desired result over Royal Queens tomorrow.”

Goalkeeper of Rivers Angels, Charlotte Adjei, also spoke with the team’s media and she is also confident that her side will get a good win over their visitors.

Adjei said: “I am looking forward to us winning the game tomorrow because we’ve been working really hard since our last meeting.

“We’ve already forgotten about the previous game and the focus is on the game we have tomorrow.

“We just need to be calm and calculative in the game and we will get a decent result over Royal Queens.

“We are still optimistic about qualifying for the Super 6 by the end of the season as well.”

Wednesday’s matchday will kickoff at 4pm.