Rivers Angels edge Amazons to reach ninth Cup final

A brace from Chiamaka Okwuchukwu sent eight-time Federation Cup Champions, Rivers Angels, into the finals of this year’s competition.

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu benefitted from the mistake of Nasarawa Amazons defender, Joy Duru inside the box.

She planted home a header in the third minute to put Angels in front.

The Lafia Landladies came back into the game in the 27th minute through Tanum Dooshima, who had a one on one with Charlotte Adjei and made no mistake in slotting home from close range.

Both teams went for the break on level terms but Rivers Angels came back more eager and hungrier in the second half as they pushed for a winner.

In the 64th minute, Okwuchukwu restored Angels’ lead when she tapped home a rebound after Amazons goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma fumbled Sofia Agyaakwa’s freekick delivery, a goal which turned out to be the winner.

Angels head Coach Edwin Okon is excited about a ninth cup final ticket as he hails the fighting spirit from his players.

Okon said: :I am happy with the team’s constant improvement in every game as you can see.

“This wasn’t how we started but to God be the glory, we’ve been able to work our way to this level.

“This is our first meeting with Nasarawa Amazons this season because we weren’t grouped with them in the league season so playing them today was a tough test but glad we came out tops.

“It’s our ninth Cup finals and we’ve already won our last eight appearances and I’m looking forward to winning the ninth one this time around irrespective of whom we’re meeting in the finale.”

Rivers Angels will face neighbour’s Bayelsa Queens in the final of the Federation Cup.

The last time both teams met in a cup final was in 2016 and The Jewel of Rivers won 5-3 on penalties after playing out 1-1 regulation time.