Rivers Angels crash out of CAF Women’s Champions League

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Champions, Rivers Angels have crashed out of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League despite a 4-0 win over Vihiga Queens of Kenya in its final Group B on Friday.

Vivian Ikechukwu scored the first goal of the game for Rivers Angels in the 67th minute from the penalty spot and doubled her side lead in the 76th minute from another penalty kick.

Damilola Koku and Monday Gift goals in the 80th and 83rd minute completed the rout.

Rivers Angels finished in the third position in Group B with three points from three games while the goalless draw between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC and ASFAR FC ensured the complete elimination of Rivers Angels.

Rivers had lost its first two group games to ASFAR FC (3-0) and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC (1-0).

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC finished top of the group with seven points and will face Malabo Kings in the semi-final while ASFAR FC will play Hasaacas Ladies FC.