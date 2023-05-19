Rivers Angels advance into Federation Cup semifinal

Eight-time Federation Cup Champions, Rivers Angels, are through to the semi-final of this season’s competition.

The Jewel of Rivers defeated Delta Queens 3-1 on penalties after playing out a goalless draw in regulation time.

The keenly contested match played at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on Thursday, saw both teams throw in all they have, but neither side was able to find the back of the net.

Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, made five changes in the second half with the likes of Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Alvin Dah-Zossu and Juanita Aguadze coming on to boost the attacking line of his side, but the opponent’s defence ensured they cleared every attempt.

Oghenebrume Ikekhua and Rosemary Adesina had opportunities to score but were unable to convert their chances, with Immaculata Offiong making a great save in the 70th minute off Effiom Ekpeyong’s shot.

After Thursday’s win, Okon said it wasn’t an easy game, but was glad his girls got the job done.

He said: “I am the happiest man today because this wasn’t an easy game.

“It was a hard fought victory.

“My girls gave everything in today’s encounter and had chances to wrap up the game in regulation period but the goals failed to come.

“The substitution we made added more impact in the game however we were unable to capitalise on our chances despite having more advantage over Delta Queens.

“No one should write off Rivers Angels, as you can see, we started very badly, but have so far made it to the NWFL Super 6 and now to the Semifinal of the Federation Cup.”

Rivers Angels midfielder, Alvin Dah-Zossu. also expressed her delight over Thursday’s win and said her teammates gave Delta Queens a good fight.

Dah-Zossu said: “The entire team is very excited with the win over Delta Queens today.

“We really worked hard to get this far and I’m happy we are now getting good results.

“I knew this game wasn’t going to be an easy one having met Delta Queens twice before today’s game and our last encounter with them in Asaba was a fierce one.

“We headed into today’s game with the mindset that we would give it our best and qualify for the semifinal and I’m glad it came to pass.”

The Jewel of Rivers now await confirmation of their semifinal opponents from the Department of Competitions of the Nigeria Football Federation.